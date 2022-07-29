AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.
AXIS Capital Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of AXS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.
AXIS Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
AXIS Capital Company Profile
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
