AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AXS opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 38.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 103,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,646,000 after buying an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

