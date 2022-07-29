B. Riley Cuts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $49.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

