Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.40 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.42). Approximately 1,531,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,142,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.80 ($1.43).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The company has a market capitalization of £860.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.00.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

