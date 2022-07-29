bAlpha Price Up 9.3% This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.79 or 0.00053632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $230,206.11 and $1,556.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,843.38 or 0.99988991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.