Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in July

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLMIF remained flat at $9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

