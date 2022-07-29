Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Trading Up 0.1%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.30 ($1.04). Approximately 16,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 97,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.04).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £379.15 million and a P/E ratio of 922.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.51.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

(Get Rating)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.