Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $214.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank7 by 50.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.