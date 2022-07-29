Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $214.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank7 by 50.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 120.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

