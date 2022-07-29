Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Releases Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

BWFG stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $50,097.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $50,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $70,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Articles

