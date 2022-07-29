Barclays Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$38.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DFY. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.72.

Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.00 and a twelve month high of C$35.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.0294276 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

