Barclays Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $30.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shopify to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its position in Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

