Barclays Initiates Coverage on Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Haleon Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $7.00 on Monday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

