Barclays Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $30.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.94. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Bandwidth Company Profile



Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

