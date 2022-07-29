Barclays Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $73.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $77.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.81.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $67.26 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Continental Resources by 2,917.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Continental Resources by 17.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

