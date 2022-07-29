Barclays Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $638.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $789.00 to $638.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.73.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $390.78 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.81.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

