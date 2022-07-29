Barrington Research Comments on Option Care Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $470,778 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

