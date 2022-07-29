BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,737,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,689 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.52% of BCE worth $263,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,063,000 after buying an additional 651,805 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,596,000 after buying an additional 432,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,735. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

