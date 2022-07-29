Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,000. Shell accounts for 1.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $72,518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $45,859,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 102,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.