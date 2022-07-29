Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys New Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,976 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.15% of Enviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at $3,226,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Enviva news, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $101,902. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $70.33. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.10. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

