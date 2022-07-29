Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys Shares of 2,337,501 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,337,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,331,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 6.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 75,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

