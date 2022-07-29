Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,209 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.90. 11,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,570. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

