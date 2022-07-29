Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 188,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.