Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 498 ($6.00) target price on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 690 ($8.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.93) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 685 ($8.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 578 ($6.96).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.54) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 490.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 460.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,291.67. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 547.50 ($6.60).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Beazley

In related news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,274.22).

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.