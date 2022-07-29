Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bell Rock Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $405,461,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

