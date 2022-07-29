Benchmark Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Sell

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $36,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tilray by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

