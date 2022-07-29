Berenberg Bank Cuts Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target to GBX 555

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 555 ($6.69) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.28).

Shares of LON:CRE opened at GBX 351 ($4.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £577.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 372.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 318 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -0.87%.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,807.23). In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,807.23). Also, insider Neil David Eckert purchased 29,197 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,853.74 ($120,305.71).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

