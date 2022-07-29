BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

