BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 2.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

