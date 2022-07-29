B&I Capital AG Cuts Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

B&I Capital AG reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 2.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 9,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,042. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

