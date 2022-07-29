B&I Capital AG Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 4.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

SPG stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.09. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

