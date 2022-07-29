B&I Capital AG Invests $7.43 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. Ventas makes up about 1.9% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE VTR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 20,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,870. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 136.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

