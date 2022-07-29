B&I Capital AG Purchases 190,100 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,100 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for about 5.4% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned 0.18% of CubeSmart worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CUBE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

