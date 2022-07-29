B&I Capital AG Reduces Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

B&I Capital AG lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. EPR Properties comprises about 0.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

