BigSur Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $10.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $670.05. 11,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,073. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $627.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $695.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

