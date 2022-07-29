BigSur Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $302.43. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

