BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) & Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Head to Head Review

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BioVie has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioVie and Clene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A -$130.25 million ($10.91) -0.20 Clene $720,000.00 318.94 -$9.74 million $0.23 15.78

Profitability

Clene has higher revenue and earnings than BioVie. BioVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BioVie and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -1,165.82% -694.78% Clene 3,085.56% N/A -60.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of BioVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of BioVie shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioVie and Clene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clene 0 0 6 0 3.00

BioVie presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 417.50%. Clene has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 269.15%. Given BioVie’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioVie is more favorable than Clene.

Summary

Clene beats BioVie on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing NE3107, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple myeloma and prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. It also markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

