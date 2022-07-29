BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops One Day Volume of $26,168.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $26,168.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00264396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00139450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00074219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,457,037 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.