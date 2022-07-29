BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,355.00

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $53,969.81 and $27,355.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002260 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000395 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.