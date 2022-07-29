BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Ian Huntley Purchases 58,800 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) insider Ian Huntley purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,666.00 ($69,212.50).

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from BKI Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

