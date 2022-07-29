BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Ian Huntley Purchases 58,800 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) insider Ian Huntley purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,666.00 ($69,212.50).
BKI Investment Stock Performance
BKI Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from BKI Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.
About BKI Investment
