Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Lifted by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.6% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock worth $5,714,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.23. 78,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,168. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

