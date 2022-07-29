Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE BX opened at $102.48 on Monday. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

