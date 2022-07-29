Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Hits $15.31 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00691595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

