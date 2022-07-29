Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 6111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

