BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $26.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.87 EPS.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

BlueLinx Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXC. StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

NYSE:BXC opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $746.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.