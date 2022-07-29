BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BXC. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of BXC opened at $77.31 on Monday. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

