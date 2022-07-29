BMO Capital Markets Cuts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMTNF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TMTNF opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

