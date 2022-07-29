BOK Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.86. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

