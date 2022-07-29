Boson Protocol Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.61 million and $1.16 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00213812 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004839 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00514419 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,257,688 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.