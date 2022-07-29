Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $387.57.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $377.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.75. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $731.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

