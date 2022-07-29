Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

BXP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

