Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.86-1.88 EPS.

BXP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

