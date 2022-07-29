BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BrainsWay Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

