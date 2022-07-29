BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
BrainsWay Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.40.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BrainsWay
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.